What's News: December 12, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Keeping some links to past

The blocks in the historic Dakota Crescent housing estate will not all be torn down in its redevelopment. Instead, the iconic dove playground and six blocks around it will be kept and repurposed, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

NEA holding tech trials

The environmental services industry is adopting more technology and innovation as it keeps pace with rising demand for cleaning and waste management services. The National Environment Agency is partnering seven organisations to put technology trials in place that may see robots cleaning hospitals.

WORLD

Cambodian factories at risk

With seven months to go before Cambodia's general election, the country's US$7 billion (S$9.5 billion) garment and footwear industry is being wooed by Prime Minister Hun Sen as a key vote bank.

But the industry is also in the crosshairs of foreign governments critical of Cambodia's crackdown on political dissent, with threats of possible economic penalties that could hurt the sector.

WORLD

Russian troops to leave Syria

President Vladimir Putin yesterday ordered "a significant part" of Russia's military contingent in Syria to start withdrawing, saying Moscow and Damascus had achieved their mission of destroying the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group in just over two years.

OPINION

Evolution of legal education

Six decades ago, Singapore's colonial government was wary about locals studying law. Now, legal education is vital to our economy and is evolving rapidly to meet new challenges, says Professor Simon Chesterman.

HOME

Easier walk to Enabling Village

A 400m stretch of pavement between Redhill MRT station and the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru has been made more accessible for those with disabilities. Rest stops with seats and yellow lines for those with visual problems are among the improvements.

HOME

Higher fees at polys, ITE

Students entering polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) next year will see their tuition fees go up by between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. The new fees apply only to newcomers in the 2018 academic year.

BUSINESS

Clearbridge Health set for IPO

Clearbridge Health, the medtech investor formerly known as Clearbridge Accelerator, has set its sights on raising net proceeds of $21.4 million through an initial public offering. The firm, which aims to build a business focused on precision medical services, is placing 88 million shares at 28 cents apiece. It plans to start trading on the Catalist board next Monday.

SPORT

Complaint filed over walkover

National Football League Division One club Bishan Barx have filed a complaint over Katong FC's walkover loss to Yishun Sentek Mariners last Wednesday. Katong did not have enough players and were automatically handed a 0-3 loss to Yishun, who clinched the Division One championship. Bishan are accusing Katong of being unsportsmanlike, since a four-goal defeat would have seen Katong relegated instead of Bishan.

LIFE

Comics bring history to life

Heritage-inspired comics by local collective Comics Of Singapore Histories Studios uses alien hawkers, one-eyed dragon assassins and graveyard humour to bring to life local events, topics and stories.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

His last breath

Mr Tay Cheng Tian, 54, died in a hospice on Nov 4. He was never left alone as volunteers kept vigil by his bedside. str.sg/noda

WEB SPECIAL

Season's greetings

Here are some heart-warming advertisements from retailers in Britain to fill consumers with festive cheer. str.sg/oZEG