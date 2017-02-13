Train fault at Admiralty station on North-South Line causes south-bound delays

SINGAPORE - A train fault at Admiralty station caused delays for commuters taking the North-South Line (NSL) on Monday (Feb 13) morning.

The delays affected the line's south-bound stretch from Jurong East to Ang Mo Kio stations, operator SMRT said in a tweet at 7.58am.

It said to expect additional travel time of 20 minutes.

[NSL]: Pls add 20mins travelling time from #JurongEast to #AngMoKio towards #MarinaSouthPier due to a train fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 12, 2017

[NSL]UPDATE: Free regular bus is available between #Woodlands and #Yishun in both direction due to a train fault at #Admiralty — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 13, 2017

Free regular bus services between Woodlands and Yishun stations were activated due to the fault.

Normal service resumed around 30 minutes later at 8.25am, although SMRT said to expect trains to travel slower.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train svc resumed. Free reg bus is still available. Trains are travelling at a slower speed due to an earlier train fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 13, 2017

This comes less than a week after the NSL was hit by a signalling fault, which caused a train to be withdrawn from service, last Friday.

Commuters complained of slower and jerkier trains, and experienced additional travel time of up to 30 minutes.