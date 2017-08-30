Track fault on East-West Line causes delays from Jurong East to Redhill

SINGAPORE - An east-bound stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) has been affected by a track fault at Redhill station on Wednesday (Aug 30) morning.

SMRT tweeted at 8.13am that commuters should expect an additional 10 minutes of travel time from Jurong East to Redhill stations. This was later revised to 15 minutes.

The fault is not linked to the new signalling project, it added.

The EWL was last hit by a major fault on July 25, when an intermittent power fault resulted in trains running at longer intervals.

Train service between Bugis and Queenstown stations had to be shut down for around 30 minutes at mid-day for engineers to rectify the fault, later discovered to be a loose panel next to the tracks in the tunnel near Tiong Bahru station.

[EWL]:Due to a track fault,pls add 10mins train travel time from #JurongEast to #Redhill.(Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 30, 2017