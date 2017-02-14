AskST series: Getting an e-bike? Know the rules

Electric bicycles are becoming a common sight on roads in Singapore. Their number has risen in recent years, with an estimated 15,000 e-bikes in use today. With the recent spate of incidents involving e-bikes, the Government has enforced tighter rules. For instance, e-bikes will soon need to be registered to an owner and bear registration plates. In this episode of askST, Straits Times journalist Danson Cheong highlights rules which e-bike owners should know. For example, users have to be 16 years old and above, and e-bikes cannot be ridden on footpaths.

