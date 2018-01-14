Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Jan 14.

Newton cooler one day, Jurong West another: Why temperatures vary across Singapore



The current cool spell in Singapore is the result of an ongoing monsoon surge over the South China Sea. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The answer: A mix of factors, including cloud cover and rainfall, has a cooling effect in areas where they persist. For instance, temperatures are lower in rainy, windy areas that have greater cloud cover.

Family feud casts cloud over Genting Group empire



The family feud has ramifications for the Genting Group, which has a combined market capitalisation of more than RM135 billion (S$45 billion). It reveals the opaque ownership structures and elaborate trust entities that bind the domestic and international business holdings of the family, and is causing investor skittishness. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The legal battles being fought among the group's heirs have cast the spotlight on one of Asia's wealthiest, most private families.

VIDEO: FCC says launching full inquiry into false Hawaii missile alert



A screen capture from a Twitter account showing a missile warning for Hawaii, Jan 13, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US Federal Communications Commission said on Saturday it was launching a"full investigation" into a false wireless emergency alert that a ballistic missile was headed for Hawaii.

Singapore takes the hot seat: Steering Asean amid challenges



Asean delegates, world leaders and officials at the opening of the 31st Asean Summit in Manila on Nov 13. As chair of the grouping this year, Singapore has a plethora of plans, including getting Asean to work together to get tough on terrorism and cybercrime. PHOTO: REUTERS



As Singapore becomes chairman of Asean grouping, it hopes to get members to share common vision on terrorism, climate change and trade.

Weak trees felled by NParks to ensure safety



Over the past year, trees around the island have been cut down, as the authorities weed out those deemed unhealthy, or to clear the way for new developments. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Over the past year, trees around the island have been cut down, as the authorities weed out those deemed unhealthy, or to clear the way for new developments.

Video: Lunch With Sumiko: Straits Trading Company's Chew Gek Khim is making her own mark



Ms Chew Gek Khim grew up in the Cairnhill Road house owned by her banker grandfather Tan Chin Tuan. The conserved building is now used for business and family gatherings and activities of the philanthropic Tan Chin Tuan Foundation. Ms Chew now lives in one of the units in the modern 20-storey residential tower built next to the old house. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Ms Chew Gek Kim, 56, one of the very few women in Singapore heading a public-listed firm, has transformed the 130-year-old Straits Trading Company.

#MeToo exists because of unequal power between men and women



French actress Catherine Deneuve was among the Frenchwomen who signed the open letter protesting the #MeToo movement. PHOTO: AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE



Question: How do you know that a social campaign is working? Answer: When someone organises another campaign opposing it.

Tempted by bitcoin? It's caveat emptor



You may buy, sell or transfer virtual currencies through an online platform or through dedicated self-service kiosks. There are also apps that let you store your virtual currencies in a digital "wallet", and you may spend your virtual currencies at physical shops where they are accepted. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The mania for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is generating no end of turmoil in financial markets and possibly setting up gullible investors for an almighty fall.

Video: Sussing out the best salted egg yolk snacks



(Clockwise from top left) Salted egg yolk flavoured snacks from East Ocean Teochew Restaurant, Pacific Crispy Fish Skin, Irvins Salted Egg, Aunty Esther's and Yolkalicious. ST PHOTOS: JAMIE KOH



The Sunday Times conducted a blind tasting of 17 brands of salted egg yolk potato chips and fish skin to see which ones stood out.

Herbal spas, new clothes and fur extentions: Getting pooches ready for Year of the Dog



Ms Melody Yap (left) and her dog Pudding, with The Pawlour owner Joyce Toh and her dog Dora. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



Pooches get full-out beauty treatments and jazzy clothing to get them spiffy for the Chinese Year of the Dog.

