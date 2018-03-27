Lorry driver arrested for involvement in hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio, the police said on Tuesday (March 27).

The accident, involving a lorry and two cars, had occurred in Ang Mo Kio Street 44, towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, at 9.13pm on Sunday.

After the accident, the lorry driver, 24, failed to stop his vehicle to render assistance and fled the scene, the police said.

A 45-year-old car driver was injured in the accident and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

After extensive inquiries, the traffic police identified the lorry driver and arrested him on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations suggest he did not have a driving licence and had driven the lorry without the owner's consent.

The Traffic Police reminded motorists who are involved in accidents that they must stop and render necessary assistance, such as calling for an ambulance to attend to any injured party.

"If the vehicle owner is not present at the scene, the motorist should take reasonable steps to inform the owner of the accident, such as leaving a note on the windscreen of the damaged vehicle," said the Traffic Police.

Unless the motorist is able to establish contact with the vehicle owner, he should lodge a police report as soon as it is practical to do so, within 24 hours.

Failure to do so is an offence and is punishable with a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to $3,000 for the first offence.

For second or subsequent convictions, the penalties are increased to a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Those found guilty of the offence of dangerous driving will have their driving licence disqualified by the court and will be liable to a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

For second and subsequent convictions for this offence, motorists face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Investigations are ongoing.