Foreign workers praised for rushing to direct traffic after accident in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - When Ms Justina Tan heard a horn followed by a deafening crash from her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat last Saturday night (March 24), she rushed out to the corridor to see two people lying on the road.

From the seventh floor of her block, the 24-year-old noticed a woman jogger rendering aid to the accident victims, as a few passers-by called for an ambulance.

But what captured her attention was the heartwarming sight of several foreign workers from a nearby construction site coming over to help direct traffic, said Ms Tan, who is unemployed.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, she said the workers had taken it upon themselves to set up traffic cones along a stretch of the road.

They also used light sticks and a stop/go sign to alert motorists and ease the flow of traffic, she added.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, towards Yio Chu Kang Road, at about 11pm.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, and his 25-year-old pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added. Investigations are ongoing.

ST understands that they suffered minor injuries.

Ms Tan posted about the incident on Facebook on Sunday night, where she lauded the workers for their kind act.

The Facebook post was shared widely online, with social media users similarly touched by the series of events.

She told ST: "I wanted to highlight the positive actions of the foreign workers because often times, Singaporeans take them for granted.

"To see them springing into action like this warms me deeply. People have to learn that one bad apple doesn't represent the whole barrel."

She added that the ambulance arrived within a few minutes and she returned to her flat after taking a few photos.

A Bangladeshi foreign worker, who goes by the name Amjonota Azu on Facebook, commented on Ms Tan's post: "Thanks a lot, madam. (We) always try our best."

Facebook user Kok Chwee Sim wrote: "Indeed, these construction workers from South Asia are some of the better people in our community. On many occasions, they have rendered help not only to people but also to animals.

"On our public transport, they are among the first to offer their seats to elderly commuters, to expectant mothers and children."