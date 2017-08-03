Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam tours URA, Civil Service College and innovation lab

SINGAPORE - Visiting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sat in during a class for middle-managerial level officials on Thursday (Aug 3) at the Civil Service College.

The lesson is part of a eight-day programme on leadership and management, according to the Civil Service College.

Mrs Lam is in Singapore for a two-day visit, her first official overseas trip as Chief Executive.

Since 2008, the college has had frequent exchanges with the Hong Kong Civil Service. These exchanges include study visits and meetings between Singapore's Civil Service College and the Hong Kong Civil Service Training and Development Institutes.

Earlier in the day, Mrs Lam also visited the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) where she met URA chairman Peter Ho and other officials. She was briefed on Singapore's urban planning framework, including the revival of old estates and the creation of new towns.

In an interview with the Singapore media before her visit to Singapore, Mrs Lam, 60, said Hong Kong and Singapore share many similarities and face similar challenges.

She told The Straits Times she wants to emulate Singapore by having her government play a more active role.

Related Story In Pictures: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Singapore

Despite its laissez-faire tradition, the Hong Kong government needs to intervene more if it wants to compete with other economies, she said in an interview with The Straits Times in Hong Kong on July 28.

"The government has to provide vision and leadership, and this is where I think we have a lot to learn from Singapore," said Mrs Lam, the first woman to become Hong Kong chief executive.

She will also be visiting GovTech Hive, the Singapore government's innovation lab for digital services, on Thursday.

Mrs Lam was hosted to lunch on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. She will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

She will leave Singapore for Thailand on Thursday night.