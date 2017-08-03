In Pictures: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Singapore
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is on a two-day visit to Singapore. This is her first official overseas trip since taking office on July 1. Mrs Lam, 60, toured the Asian Civilisations Museum and the National Gallery of Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 2).
