In Pictures: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Singapore

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is on a two-day visit to Singapore. This is her first official overseas trip since taking office on July 1. Mrs Lam, 60, toured the Asian Civilisations Museum and the National Gallery of Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 2).

From left: Mr Kennie Ting, director of Asian Civilisations Museum, Ms Chang Hwee Nee, CEO of National Heritage Board, Mrs Carrie Lam and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Aug 2. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
From left: Ms Sim Ann, Mrs Carrie Lam and Mr Edward Stokes, founder of the Photographic Heritage Foundation, at the opening reception of the photo exhibition, Son Of Singapore – Photographer Of Hong Kong, at The Arts House.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Mrs Carrie Lam signing a guest book during her tour of the Tang Shipwreck Gallery at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Aug 2. PHOTO: AFP
Mrs Lam surrounded by guests and members of the media as she delivers a speech at The Arts House on Aug 2. PHOTO: EPA
Mrs Carrie Lam (centre) toasting (from left) Mr Bernard Charnwut Chan, patron of the Photographic Heritage Foundation, Ms Sim Ann, Chinese ambassador to Singapore Chen Xiaodong and Mr Edward Stokes at The Arts House on Aug 2. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Mr Kennie Ting showing Mrs Carrie Lam (centre) and Ms Sim Ann around the Asian Civilisations Museum on Aug 2.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
