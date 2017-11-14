New 130/80 high blood pressure guideline will mean more people in Singapore - 1 in 3 - have hypertension

SINGAPORE - Almost one in three people will be classified as having high blood pressure, up from one in four, if Singapore adopts the new American Heart Association (AHA) cut-off guideline for high blood pressure, which is 130/80.

However, the vast majority of these newly diagnosed hypertensives, classified as "high blood pressure stage 1", will need to make only lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Professor Tan Huay Cheem, director of the National University Heart Centre, said the AHA recommendation is based on solid evidence so "there's no reason" to reject it.

However, Prof Tan suggested that treatment for patients with stage 1 hypertension should focus on getting them to make lifestyle changes, and that treatment with medication should start only if they have other risk factors such as diabetes mellitus.

The 130/80 cutoff is for at least two readings done at home, he said. The cutoff at clinics remains 140/90 because anxiety tends to raise a person's blood pressure, he added.

The AHA estimates that only one in five of stage 1 hypertensives may need medication to lower blood pressure.

Lifestyle changes include reducing salt intake, and eating more potassium-rich foods such as bananas, potatoes, avocado and dark leafy vegetables. Patients should also be encouraged to exercise more, consume less alchohol and stop smoking.