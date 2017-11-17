Singapore will keep current cut-off for high blood pressure

Singapore - Singapore will not be adopting the new, stricter, high blood pressure definition of 130/80 that the American Heart Association has recommended.

It will continue to use the current 140/90 to indicate hypertension. This is the value also used in Europe and Australia, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

She added: "Essentially, while these new guidelines change the definition of hypertension for US patients, they do not change the approach to management in a major way."

This is because,despite the new cut-off, about 80 per cent of the newly defined hypertensives do not require any medication, only lifestyle changes.

But as a result of the new definition, 46 per cent of Americans are now considered to be suffering from high blood pressure, up from 36 per cent.

The spokeman said the ministry "will continue to review the supporting evidence of the new AHA guidelines and its applicability to the local population."

She added: "Blood pressure can be kept in the healthy range by living a healthy lifestyle such as having a balanced diet, avoiding excess salt intake, having regular physical activity and not smoking."