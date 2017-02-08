Flash floods in Orchard Road, central areas as heavy rains blanket island

SINGAPORE - Flash floods were reported from various parts of Singapore including the Orchard Road area as heavy rains hit the island on Wednesday (Feb 8) evening.

Singapore's water agency PUB said on its Twitter page at about 6pm that there were flash floods at Orchard Boulevard towards Paterson Road, and at the junction of Hill Street and Stamford Road.

Traffic was passable, PUB said.

It also issued high flood risks for other areas including Veerasamy Road in Little India; Exeter Road and Somerset Road; and Chin Bee Avenue in Taman Jurong.

A large tree fell at Victoria Street during the downpour, blocking four lanes.

The Land Transport Authority on its Twitter page said at 6.28pm that there was an obstacle on Victoria Street towards Bras Basah Road.

PUB had earlier quoted the National Environment Agency's (NEA's) 5.04pm warning of heavy rain over many areas of Singapore from 5.25pm to 6.30pm.

Orchard Road was hit by a series of flash floods between 2010 and 2012, although the situation improved after major anti-flood measures including a diversion canal were carried out in the area.

