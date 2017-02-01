First half of February to be dry, windy as prevailing north-east monsoon enters dry phase

SINGAPORE - The wet days Singapore experienced in the second half of January will soon be replaced by drier ones.

Drier weather is forecast for the first half of February, as the prevailing north-east monsoon enters its dry phase, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Wednesday (Feb 1).

The season is characterised by drier weather and occasionally windy conditions, with low-level winds from the north-east or north-west.

The daily temperature for the first fortnight of February is expected to range between 23 deg C and 33 deg C, with a high of around 34 deg C on some days.

February is the driest month of the year. Singapore typically experiences fewer days of rain in this month as the monsoon rain belt lies south of the equator, MSS said in its release.

January saw daily minimum temperatures between 21.7 deg C and 25.4 deg C.