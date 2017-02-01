First half of February to be dry, windy as prevailing north-east monsoon enters dry phase

Drier weather is forecast for the first half of February, as the north-east monsoon enters its dry phase, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.
Drier weather is forecast for the first half of February, as the north-east monsoon enters its dry phase, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The wet days Singapore experienced in the second half of January will soon be replaced by drier ones.

Drier weather is forecast for the first half of February, as the prevailing north-east monsoon enters its dry phase, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Wednesday (Feb 1).

The season is characterised by drier weather and occasionally windy conditions, with low-level winds from the north-east or north-west.

The daily temperature for the first fortnight of February is expected to range between 23 deg C and 33 deg C, with a high of around 34 deg C on some days.

February is the driest month of the year. Singapore typically experiences fewer days of rain in this month as the monsoon rain belt lies south of the equator, MSS said in its release.

January saw daily minimum temperatures between 21.7 deg C and 25.4 deg C.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping