Sew far, sew companionable

For the past four months, animation student Zuyse Mak, 17, has been working on a black tuxedo-like Cosplay costume.

The design, he said, is "based on a character from an anime no one knows - Van, from Gun X Sword".

He started using the sewing machines at MakerSpace in September, after encouragement from a senior. "I always wanted to sew something, but never had a sewing machine at home... The only sewing machine I ever had experience with was the huge old one with a giant pedal... I really enjoyed watching my grandmother using it."

Making his costume has helped Zuyse appreciate the effort that goes into making clothes. "Usually when you go to the store to buy clothes, the only thing you care about is the money. But when you make it yourself, you feel the sweat that (goes) into designing it."

Using MakerSpace also allows him to immerse himself in the company of others. Zuyse, who used MakerSpace nearly every day during the holidays, said: "I don't necessarily have to interact with them, I just like hearing them talk."

This was echoed by Leong Tze Wan, 17, who is doing a diploma in chemical and pharmaceutical technology. When The Straits Times visited MakerSpace on Dec 14, she was trying to figure out how to attach elastic to cloth using a sewing machine - with help from YouTube.

She said: "Sometimes when I'm alone, it's boring... That's why I come here, so I have people to talk to when I work."