180-degree ironing? Hot idea

Some students are working on what MakerSpace's deputy director Yang Tien dubs "the Swiss army knife of housewives".

The idea: An ironing board with a pivot that allows the board to be rotated 180 degrees so the user can iron the other side of the piece of clothing without having to pull it out and flip it over first.

It also comes with sections that can be extended sideways, so an entire shirt or pair of trousers can be placed over it at any one time.

It was conceived three years ago by marketing student Bryan Tan, 22, who confessed: "I don't really iron clothes... my mum (does that)."

And it is being developed and finetuned by a five-student team that includes Mr Tan, as part of their entrepreneurship module.

For them, MakerSpace has been the go-to place for recycled wooden boards for their prototype, and machines such as the laser cutter.

After the final prototype - to be made of wood, cardboard and metal - is completed next month, it will be pitched to potential industry investors.

While the idea of a 180-degree ironing board is not new, their design has features like a USB port and a retractable cable to make it easier for the user to multi-task.

"You can iron in many parts of the house, and you can use and charge your phone while ironing," said Mr Tan.

The ironing board also doubles as a step-ladder.

"In recent years, apartments have become smaller. We want to emphasise conserving space," he added.