SMRT bus driver fined $2,500 for injuring 14 people due to negligent driving

SINGAPORE - Fourteen people were injured after an SMRT bus driver failed to keep a proper lookout and hit another SMRT bus on Jan 25, 2016.

On Thursday (Nov 30), Malaysian Subramaniam Kandiappan, 47, was fined $2,500 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

On Nov 8, the Singapore permanent resident pleaded guilty to causing hurt to the bus passengers by negligent driving.

Shortly before the accident, Subramaniam was driving service number 858 along Lentor Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 2 at around 1.40pm.

He was driving on the extreme left of the three-lane road behind SMRT bus service 854, driven by Mr Teo Ser Hian, 66.

The distance between the two buses was about a car's length when Mr Teo stopped his vehicle at a nearby bus stop.

Subramaniam, who failed to keep a safe stopping distance, stepped on his foot brake but it was too late. Service 858 rear ended into Mr Teo's bus.

The 14 injured passengers, who were then between 22 and 69 years old, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Six were from Subramaniam's bus while eight had been riding in Mr Teo's. Two of the 14 passengers had to be warded.

One of them, Mr Ricky Lam Koon Chow, 67, suffered injuries including a chipped tooth, neck pain and a tear to his left shoulder muscle.

He was warded for a day and given hospitalisation leave from Jan 26 to Feb 14 last year. Mr Lam also had to go on hospitalisation leave from June 9 to July 21 that year.

Ms Khoo Wai Yue, 51, was warded for a night for a neck sprain.

The other 12 passengers suffered injures such as bruises, abrasions and body pain. They were discharged on the day of the accident.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Si En said: "Due to the accident, the rear portion of bus 854 was badly crumpled whereas the front portion of bus 858 was badly crumpled and its windscreen was shattered...There was no mechanical fault in either bus."

For causing hurt by performing a negligent act, Subramaniam could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.