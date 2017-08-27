The best of Burgundy

Discover the magic of Burgundy wines, which rank among the best wines in the world, at an upcoming ST Wine Masterclass.

At the event on Sept 23 at The St Regis Singapore, two French wine experts will guide participants to taste and appreciate six wines from the famed Patriarche vineyards in Burgundy. Patriarche is a leading Burgundy wine merchant and producer with a history of more than 200 years and a yearly output of 60 million bottles.

The masterclass will be led by Mr Roderic Proniewski, 50, wine director of Asia Wine Network; and Mr Vincent Goyat, 57, export director of Patriarche.

Mr Proniewski, who has been based in Singapore since 1989, says Burgundy wines had always attracted a niche following of mainly wine connoisseurs, but in the last five years, he has noticed a growing interest from both seasoned and casual wine drinkers here.

The Singaporean permanent resident, who trains sommeliers and is familiar with pairing wines with Singapore dishes, says: "This masterclass will take you through the basics, from making sense of the wine labels to gaining a deeper knowledge of Burgundy wines so you can select fine bottles with the best value."

Burgundy (Bourgogne in French) in the east-central part of France is a small but significant wine region, producing 3 per cent of the country's wine. Due to their limited production, Burgundy wines are generally pricier. They accounted for 3 per cent of the world's wine trade in terms of value last September, according to figures provided by the Bourgogne Wine Board.

Mr Proniewski says: "Some of the most expensive wines in the world are Burgundy wines, but there are affordable ones which offer high value. Patriarche is one of the few wine producers which have every style of Burgundy wine in their collection and are able to offer fine wines at competitive prices."

BOOK IT /ST WINE PATRIARCHE MASTERCLASS WHERE: Embassy and Consulate (level one function rooms), The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road WHEN: Sept 23, 3 to 5pm ADMISSION: $198 nett, includes two bottles of Patriarche wines, a $20 ST Wine voucher and 15 per cent discount off same-day dining at Brasserie Les Saveurs, LaBrezza or Yan Ting INFO: For event details and to sign up, go to STWine.sg

Those at the masterclass will be able to taste a range of Patriarche white and red Burgundy wines with unique qualities, such as the Patriarche Chablis from a vineyard with soil dating to the Upper Jurassic Period 150 million years ago.

Three wines featured at the masterclass are not yet available on the market, including two premium Pinot Noirs - the Gevrey-Chambertin 2014 and Nuits Saint Georges 2012.

Mr Proniewski says: "The simple way to understand Burgundy is that it mainly grows two grapes, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but the region is able to produce an amazing diversity of wines in different styles. Even top wine experts continue to be fascinated by Burgundy wines."

Mr Goyat, who has more than 30 years of experience in the wine business and is based in Burgundy, will fly in specially for the masterclass. He will explain the connection between the geographical location of the Burgundy vineyards and the style of wine produced.

At the end of the masterclass, participants will know how to make better choices to suit their flavour preferences and how to pair the Burgundy wines with local dishes.

Registration opens today and costs $198 a person. Each participant gets $135 worth of goodies, including two bottles of Patriarche wines - the Patriarche Chablis and the Patriarche Beaujolais-Villages - a $20 ST Wine voucher and a 15 per cent discount at any of the three dining outlets at The St Regis Singapore on the same day. They are French restaurant Brasserie Les Saveurs, Italian restaurant LaBrezza and Chinese restaurant Yan Ting.

French fare with wines

Be enchanted by fine French food and wine-pairing at the Les Vins de Patriarche et Gastronomie@The St Regis Singapore.

Straits Times readers get to enjoy a special price of $198 a person for this exquisite wine dinner held at the Brasserie Les Saveurs on Sept 22.

The evening promises to be a gastronomical treat. The six- course dinner is paired with six Patriarche wines and a liquor. Savour fine Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines served with French contemporary cuisine.

The dinner begins with a sparkling wine, the Cremant de Bourgogne (right), paired with Chilled Lobster Consomme. Next is Pan Seared Hokkaido Scallops With Beetroot Gnocchi; followed by the third course, Duck Foie Gras, paired with two Chardonnays.

BOOK IT /LES VINS DE PATRIARCHE ET GASTRONOMIE@THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE WHERE: Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road WHEN: Sept 22, 7pm ADMISSION: $198 nett for ST readers who sign up via the ST Wine website (usual price: $238 nett) INFO: For event details and to sign up, go to STWine.sg

Then choose between Oven- roasted Rack Of Lamb and Mulard Duck Breast to go with a Pinot Noir from Pommard. This is followed by Baby Chicken Breast, paired with a Pinot Noir from Nuits Saint Georges.

The dinner rounds off with a specially concocted dessert shaped like a cigar to accompany a Marc de Bourgogne liquor.

