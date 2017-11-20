Umno Youth accuses PM Lee Hsien Loong of belittling Malaysia over Pedra Branca

KUALA LUMPUR - The youth wing of Malaysia's ruling party has accused Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of belittling the country's bid to review territorial claims over Pedra Branca, after PM Lee suggested on Sunday (Nov 19) that it was politically motivated ahead of national elections due by August next year.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday "condemned in the strongest terms" the claim by PM Lee, pointing out that it has been more than a year since new information was found regarding the dispute over the rocky outcrop northeast of Singapore, and Malaysia had yet to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for polls.

"It is easy to gain political support by making accusations against other countries as done by PM Lee with his statement during the PAP convention. But unlike him, Malaysia has always viewed the issue of sovereignty seriously and not just to pull support during elections or political conventions only," Mr Khairy said in a press statement issued only in Malay.

Mr Lee's speech at the People's Action Party's (PAP) annual convention on Sunday had touched on relations with Malaysia and Indonesia, which he regarded positively with Singapore investing heavily in both neighbours.



But he noted that these relationships were complex, with issues cropping up from time to time such as Kuala Lumpur's bid to revise the International Court of Justice's decision to award Pedra Branca to Singapore in 2008.

"I'm not sure what Malaysia's motive is, but their general election is coming, and maybe that has something to do with it," Mr Lee, who is PAP's secretary-general, said at the annual convention.

The Straits Times understands that Umno Youth Vice-Chief Khairul Azwan Harun will lead a delegation to hand over a memorandum of protest to the Singaporean High Commission in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

Mr Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said that the request for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to review its decision was done on Feb 2 this year (2017), after new facts were discovered on Aug 4, 2016 in archives kept by the United Kingdom.