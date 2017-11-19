Singapore must neither take good foreign ties for granted, nor get flustered and cower when relations are down: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore's relations with the United States and with China are in good order, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the People's Action Party convention on Sunday (Nov 19).

It is not easy to be friends with both at the same time but Singapore has done not too badly, said PM Lee, who is the PAP's secretary-general.

Nearer to home, Singapore's relations with its immediate neighbours are good as well, he said as he began his wide-ranging speech with the topic of foreign policy.

But, said PM Lee, "there will always be ups and downs in Singapore's relations with other countries, big and small.

"Our interests will not always coincide with theirs. But our fundamental approach must not change," he said.

This approach is a long-term one: not to take good relations for granted, and also not to "get flustered or cower" when relations are down.

Neither can Singapore fall under foreign control or influence, he warned.

No foreign country should ever influence Singapore's domestic debate and politics, PM Lee stressed.

"Singaporeans have to understand our core interests. When we are put to the test we will stay united and back the Government. Then we can stand our ground and defend Singapore's interests as one single, cohesive country," he said.

Being friends with both big powers

PM Lee recounted his visit to China in September, at the big power's invitation even though it was just before the 19th Party Congress, the largest event in China's political calendar.

"I had good meetings with the senior leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Both sides value the relationship and I discussed with the Chinese leaders new areas of cooperation," said PM Lee.

He also visited the US in October, where he met President Donald Trump and his key officials just before their trip to Asia.

PM Lee said he shared with them how Asian countries wanted the US to stay engaged in the region, and met with policymakers to keep Singapore on America's radar.

"It is not always easy to be good friends with both the US and China at the same time but as a small nation, we have to make friends with as many countries as we can," he said.

"So we have to work hard to tend our relationships with both the US and China, while upholding Singapore's own interests. And I think we have not done too badly," he said.

Nearer neighbours

Relations with Indonesia and Malaysia are also good, PM Lee said, with Singapore investing heavily in both countries and taking part in major projects with them.

Next month, he will host Malaysian PM Najib Razak at a retreat in Singapore.

PM Lee noted that these relationships will always be complex and issues will crop up from time to time.

For example, the Pedra Branca case appeared to be settled long ago for good, with the International Court of Justice awarding the rocky outcrop to Singapore in 2008.

But almost a decade later, Malaysia is seeking to reopen the case and has gone to the ICJ to ask it to reinterpret and revise the judgment.

"I'm not sure what Malaysia's motive is, but their general election is coming, and maybe that has something to do with it," he said.

For Indonesia, its politicians have been talking about taking back their airspace from Singapore.

Singapore manages a flight information region around Changi Airport, which includes some regions in Indonesian airspace. Indonesia wants to take back the FIR.

"Who controls the flight information region is a technical matter of making the best arrangements for air safety. But it has been politicised and made into an issue of sovereignty and national pride...that unfortunately makes the problem much harder to solve," he said.