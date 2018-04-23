Tensions brewing in PKR over Selangor candidates

PETALING JAYA • A crisis is brewing in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) over election candidates for Selangor, with names proposed by party deputy president Azmin Ali being chopped off the list.

Up to eight names put forward by Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin have been dropped or rejected by PKR president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, The Star newspaper reported yesterday, reflecting the two power centres in the opposition party.

A delegation led by PKR Women wing's chief Zuraidah Kamaruddin - who is with Datuk Seri Azmin's faction - held discussions with Dr Wan Azizah yesterday.

PKR is the lead party in the Selangor state assembly, but with Nomination Day this Saturday, its factions have been at loggerheads as each has its list of favoured candidates.

A group known to be aligned to the Wan Azizah faction, Otai Reformis (Old Reformists), issued a warning to Mr Azmin and Ms Zuraida yesterday saying "Don't threaten our president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail", according to Malaysiakini news site.

PKR vice-president Tian Chua said there were "forces" within the party that wanted to lobby for certain aligned candidates.

"We should not be seen as a party that accommodates factional interests and various political groups because we are so certain that we are coming to power.

"I believe our leaders Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah have the strength to withstand this pressure so that we can keep the party united to face the election," he told a news conference yesterday.

Adding to the tensions is Tun Mahathir Mohamad, who is leading the opposition pact and has agreed to use the PKR banner for the general election. He is also the prime minister's candidate for the opposition front.

Some in PKR are against the use of the PKR banner by Dr Mahathir, as the party was set up in 1999 after their leader Anwar Ibrahim was sacked from Umno by Dr Mahathir.