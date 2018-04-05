Sign up for The Straits Times Asia Report newsletter to get highlights of happenings in the region

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times has launched a weekly newsletter that gives readers highlights of its correspondents' reportage from across the region every week.

The newsletter, which is sent out every Monday evening, is part of the newspaper's efforts to ramp up its coverage of developments across Asia and globally.

ST expanded its network of overseas correspondents this year in a bid to widen its readership and extend its reach as an authoritative observer of events that matter to Asia and its people.

The 172-year-old flagship daily has a total of 23 correspondents in 10 overseas bureaus including Malaysia, Indonesia, China, India and the United States.

Several correspondents are also based in Singapore to report pan-Asian stories on issues ranging from climate change to free trade pacts.

This network is complemented by contributors based around the world, who are tapped when a story breaks in the countries or regions they are in.

The Straits Times Asia Report also has a bimonthly magazine and a Facebook page with regular updates on regional news at https://www.facebook.com/STAsiaReport.

Those accessing The Straits Times' website from outside Singapore will be directed to a revamped international homepage at http://www.straitstimes.com/global.