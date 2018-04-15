Malaysia's ruling party and opposition dole out, promise freebies ahead of general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities say taxi drivers have three months to collect 67,000 free RM800 (S$270) fuel cards, following a mad rush at counters set up last Friday that injured 30 drivers.

The programme will cost the government RM53.6 million.

The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) which oversees Malaysia's taxi drivers said on Sunday (April 15) that 67,000 such cards are available at various counters all over Peninsular Malaysia, with the scheme to be launched in Sabah and Sarawak soon.

SPAD denied rumours that the cards could only be utilised after the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned at the May 9 general election.

"The card will be activated once it has been collected by the taxi driver and they are allocated to spend up to RM800 for petrol and NGV (natural gas vehicles) at all Petronas stations nationwide," the commission said in a statement.

The free-fuel cards was announced by Prime Minister Najib Razak last Friday, and were among goodies being dished out, or promised, by both BN leaders and opposition parties in the past weeks as the election date draws near.

With cost of living cited by many politicians and analysts as the main election concern, both sides are offering freebies as a means to lure voters.

Announcing the free-fuel cards last Friday (April 13), Datuk Seri Najib said: "I believe that with this card, your daily cost of operation will be lowered and this will help raise your daily income."

In Selangor, its Menteri Besar Azmin Ali on Sunday doled out cash allocations, laptops and iPads to his constituents in the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat and Gombak parliamentary wards.

Datuk Seri Azmin had four aid distribution events on Sunday, Malaysiakini news site reported, but he denied that the handouts were linked to the general election but part of regular government aid.

PM Najib had earlier promised Penang motorcyclists that he will remove road tolls for all motorcycle riders at the two bridges linking the island to mainland Penang should BN take over the state.

In response, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said all vehicles users won't have to pay tolls if the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact grabs federal power. PH has promised to do away with tolled roads in phases, if it comes to power.

Mr Najib has promised to raise its maximum annual BR1M cash handout - paid to seven million recipients - to RM2,000 from RM1,200 now.

PH, which had months earlier said it would scrap BR1M, has now said it will retain this cash handout.