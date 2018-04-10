Malaysia election: Fans of US singer Bruno Mars fret over his May 9 Kuala Lumpur concert, which falls on polling day

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fans of US singer Bruno Mars may be wondering what will happen to his Kuala Lumpur concert, since it falls on the same day as polling day on May 9.

They will have to wait to find out, with the organiser asking fans to wait for an official statement.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

"Thank you for all your messages and calls in regards to the upcoming election and the Bruno Mars concert.

"Please stay tuned to PR Worldwide for an official announcement," the Bruno Mars concert organiser PR Worldwide said on its Facebook page on Tuesday (April 10).

Malaysia's Election Commission chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah had announced earlier on Tuesday that polling day will fall on May 9.

All 12,000 tickets to the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour at the Axiata Arena indoor stadium at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur have been sold out.

This is not the first time Malaysian music fans have had to take it on the chin. A concert featuring Italian opera singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli fell on the same day of GE13 on May 5, 2013.