US military begins moving Thaad missile defence into South Korea site: Media

SEOUL (REUTERS) – The United States (US) military has started moving parts of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile defence system into a planned deployment site in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday (April 26), amid high tensions over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes.

The United States and South Korea have agreed to deploy Thaad in response to the threat of missile launches by North Korea but China says it will do little to deter the North while destabilising the regional security balance.

Trailer trucks carrying parts of the Thaad system entered the site on what had been a golf course in the county of Seongju in a southern region of South Korea, Yonhap news agency and YTN television reported.

South Korean defense ministry officials and US military officials could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The US began moving the first elements of the advanced missile defense system into South Korea in early March after the North test-launched four ballistic missiles.

But the US and South Korean militaries have been reluctant to publicly discuss the progress of the deployment as candidates in a May 9 presidential election debated whether the move should go ahead or be delayed until after the vote.

South Korea has said China has discriminated against some South Korean companies in retaliation against the deployment.