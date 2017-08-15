North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un briefed on Guam missile plan, says will watch US actions for 'a while longer': State media

A man watches a television news programme showing US President Donald Trump (centre) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul, on Aug 9, 2017.
A man watches a television news programme showing US President Donald Trump (centre) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul, on Aug 9, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
33 min ago
Updated
2 min ago

(AFP/REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been briefed on a plan to fire missiles near Guam, home to US air and naval bases, Pyongyang’s state media said Tuesday (Aug 15).

Kim said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added.

Mr Kim “examined the plan for a long time” and “discussed it” with commanding officers on Monday during his inspection of the command of the Strategic Force in charge of the North’s missile units, according to KCNA.

"The United States, which was the first to bring numerous strategic nuclear equipment near us, should first make the right decision and show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash," Mr Kim was cited as saying in the report by KCNA.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The North's leader ordered the army should always be fire-ready should he make a decision for action, the report said.

North Korea’s military said last week that it would finalise by mid-August its detailed plan to test-fire four intermediate-range ballistic missiles in an “enveloping fire” around Guam and report it to its leader for approval.

Tensions have been mounting since the North tested two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month, which appeared to bring much of the US within range.

Responding to the tests, US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. The North in turn threatened to test-fire its missiles towards the US Pacific island of Guam.

The war of words has sparked global alarm, with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping urging calm on both sides. South Korean President Moon Jae In also waded in on Monday, calling for calm in the standoff with North Korea, saying there should never be another war on the peninsula.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice