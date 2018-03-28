Highlights of the meeting between China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

BEIJING - China on Wednesday (March 28) confirmed a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chinese and North Korea state media reported on the meeting between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping and several other top Chinese officials. Here are some of the highlights of the discussions from China's Xinhua news agency and North Korea's KCNA.

TALKS WITH THE US

Kim said the North is willing to talk with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries.

"The issue of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if south Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realisation of peace," Xinhua quoted Kim as saying.

DENUCLEARISATION

Kim said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was starting to get better because the North had taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.

"It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearisation on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il," he said.

Kim said that the North was determined to transform inter-Korean ties into a relationship of reconciliation and cooperation and hold summit between the heads of the two sides.

CLOSE CHINA-NORTH KOREA TIES

Xi accepted an invitation from Kim to visit Pyongyang, the North's state media said on Wednesday. On behalf of the North's ruling party and government, Mr Kim invited Mr Xi "to make an official visit to the DPRK at a convenient time and the invitation was accepted with pleasure", KCNA reported, referring to the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

During his visit, Xi and Kim stressed the importance of close ties between the neighbours.

Xi said the China-North Korea traditional friendship, established and cultivated meticulously by the elder generations of leaders of both parties and both countries, was the precious wealth of both sides.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, we will both firmly grasp the global development trend and the overall situation of the China-DPRK relationship, strengthen our high-level exchanges, deepen our strategic communication, expand our exchanges and cooperation, and benefit the people of both countries and the people of all countries," Xi said.

Kim stressed the importance of Beijing being the destination of his first overseas trip.

"There is no question that my first foreign visit is to the Chinese capital," KCNA quoted Kim saying at a banquet in Beijing. "This is my solemn duty as someone who should value and continue the DPRK-PRC relations through generations," he added using the countries' official acronyms.

FOUR PROPOSALS

Xi made four proposals for the development of China-North Korea relations, Xinhua said.

First, continue giving play to the guiding role of high-level exchanges, such as exchange of visit and sending special envoys and letters to each other.

Second, strategic communication. "It is the splendid tradition of the two parties to have frequent in-depth exchange of views on major issues. Both sides should maximise the important role of party-to-party exchanges, promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and strengthen communication and mutual trust," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Third, actively advance peaceful development. "We are ready to make joint efforts with the DPRK side, conform to the trend of the times, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, continuously improve the wellbeing of the two peoples, and make positive contribution to regional peace, stability and development," Xi said.

Lastly, both sides should enhance people-to-people exchanges, "consolidate the foundation of popular will for bilateral friendly relations, especially enhance youth exchanges, inherit and carry forward the fine tradition of China-DPRK friendship".