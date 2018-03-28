China's President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold talks in Beijing

BEIJING - China confirmed on Wednesday (March 28) that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met China's President Xi Jinping and several other senior officials in Beijing for talks.

The official Xinhua news agency said Kim paid an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.

During the visit, Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xinhua reported. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju and watched an art performance together.

Kim said his current visit aims to meet Chinese officials, enhance strategic communication, and deepen traditional friendship, hoping to have opportunities to meet with Xi often, and keep close contacts to "promote to a new level the guidance of high-level meetings to the relations between the two parties and countries", Xinhua said.

Li Keqiang, Chinese premier, Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attended related activities, respectively, Xinhua said.

During the talks, Xi expressed warm welcome to Kim for his first visit to China.

Xi said Kim's current visit to China, which came at a special time and was of great significance, fully embodied the great importance attached to the relations between the two countries and the two parties.



China's President Xi Jinping (second from right) with his wife Peng Liyuan (right) also held a welcome banquet for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (second from left) and his wife Ri Sol Ju. PHOTO: XINHUA



"We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim.

For his part, Kim said a series of major and happy events have taken place consecutively in China recently, as the 19th CPC National Congress was held last year, and the annual sessions of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference were successfully held not long ago.

Kim said Xi enjoyed the support of the CPC and the people of the whole country, became the core of the leadership and was re-elected Chinese president and Central Military Commission chairman. He said it is his obligation to come to congratulate Xi in person, in line with the friendly tradition of both countries.

At present, the Korean Peninsula situation is developing rapidly and many important changes have taken place, Kim said, adding that he felt he should come in time to inform Xi in person the situation out of comradeship and moral responsibility, Xinhua said.

Xi said the traditional friendship between the neighbours was the precious wealth of both sides.

Sharing common ideals and beliefs as well as profound revolutionary friendship, the elder generations of leaders of the two countries trusted and supported each other, and wrote a fine story in the history of international relations, said Xi.

He said several generations of the leaders of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have maintained close exchanges and paid frequent calls on each other like relatives.

"We are willing to work together with DPRK comrades, remain true to our original aspiration and jointly move forward, to promote long-term healthy and stable development of China-DPRK relations, benefit the two countries and two peoples, and make new contribution to regional peace, stability and development," Xi said.

Xi made four proposals concerning the development of China-DPRK relations.

Firstly, continue giving play to the guiding role of high-level exchanges. High-level exchanges have always played the most important guiding and promoting role in the history of China-DPRK relations. Under the new circumstances, I am willing to keep frequent contacts with Comrade Chairman through various forms such as exchange of visits, and sending special envoys and letters to each other.

Secondly, make full play of the time-tested valuable practices of strategic communication. It is the splendid tradition of the two parties to have frequent in-depth exchange of views on major issues. Both sides should maximise the important role of party-to-party exchanges, promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and strengthen communication and mutual trust.

Thirdly, actively advance peaceful development. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and the DPRK's socialist construction has also ushered in a new historical period. We are ready to make joint efforts with the DPRK side, conform to the trend of the times, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, continuously improve the wellbeing of the two peoples, and make positive contribution to regional peace, stability and development.

Fourthly, cement the popular will foundation for China-DPRK friendship. The two sides should, through various forms, enhance people-to-people exchanges, consolidate the foundation of popular will for bilateral friendly relations, especially enhance youth exchanges, inherit and carry forward the fine tradition of China-DPRK friendship.



During the visit, China's President Xi Jinping held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. PHOTO: XINHUA



Kim said he was greatly encouraged and inspired by Xi's important views on DPRK-China friendship and the development of relations between the two parties and countries.

The DPRK-China friendship is unshakable, he said. It is a strategic choice of the DPRK to pass on and develop friendship with China under the new situation, and it will remain unchanged under any circumstances.

The Chinese side expects political stability, economic development and people's happiness in the DPRK, and supports the the Workers' Party of Korea), led by Kim, in leading the people of the DPRK to advance along the path of socialism, as well as the endeavors by comrades of the DPRK in developing economy and improving people's livelihood, Xi said.