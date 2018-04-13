China must have own model of development: PM

SHANGHAI • As China becomes stronger, with bigger global ambitions and aspirations, the world is watching it closely to see what sort of country a modern China would be, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

But how it will eventually turn out for the world to see hinges on the way it reacts to and deals with crises and opportunities, and how it cooperates and deals with conflicts with other countries, added PM Lee.

Meanwhile, China's unique circumstances require it to come up with its own model for giving its people a stable and peaceful life over the years, he noted. It has to feel its way forward "because there is no precedent in the world for 1.3 billion people to live stably and peacefully, in a way which can be sustained, from one generation of leaders and population to the next generation", he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the challenge facing China at DBS Asian Insights Conference's Leadership Dialogue. Moderator Robin Hu, head of Temasek's sustainability and stewardship group, had asked whether there was a universal standard of development or political system for countries.

PM Lee pointed to China's imperial history to show the hurdles it has to overcome to build a model of development and political system that, like Singapore's, is different from that of the West.

Ancient China had a huangdi (or emperor), and dynasties would be in power for a few hundred years before "the system breaks down and you start a new dynasty". "But that doesn't work any more, so you have to find your own way forward, and that is what they are trying to do. I do not underestimate the difficulty of the challenge," he said.

There is no universal system, and every country has its own difficulties, he added, citing the polarising situation in the United States where there are deep divisions, and in Europe, where populist sentiment is against immigration and openness.

The US, however, expects China to become more like America, PM Lee said. If it does not, the Americans worry whether the Chinese will become unfriendly and non-cooperative.

But, he added: "Why should China become more like America?... The Chinese don't expect America to become more like China, so there is not a symmetry in this expectation."

Mr Lee hoped this would change as more Chinese study and travel abroad, and with more exchanges between academics and leaders of both countries.

He noted Chinese President Xi Jinping envi-sioning China to be a "great modern socialist country" by 2050.

The Chinese term for great power, qiang guo, can also be translated in English to "great country", which the Prime Minister said was a gen-tler interpretation.

China has signalled that it intends to be a country that would defend its interests, accommodate the interests of others, and be a constructive player in the global economy.

But how it will eventually turn out, said PM Lee, will be seen only through how it reacts and deals with crises and opportunities, and cooperates and deals with conflicts with other countries.

"Then you will know what sort of China will it be and how it will work out in the 21st century," he said.

