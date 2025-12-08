ST Full-time Report: Soh Rui Yong cleared for SEA Games after ‘abnormal’ ECG | S’pore win first medal at Thailand Games

Dear ST reader,

Singapore’s distance runner Soh Rui Yong, who won two titles at the Stanchart Marathon over the weekend, has been cleared by a cardiologist to compete at the SEA Games following an “abnormal” heart activity test.

Meanwhile, the national women’s badminton team won a joint-bronze on Dec 8 for the country’s first medal at the 2025 meet. Loh Kean Yew will also be seeking to clinch the country’s first men’s singles title since 1983.

In other news, the national football team’s $2 million bonus for securing historic Asian Cup qualification has become a hot topic in local sports. Observers are divided on whether it is a boon or a bane.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.