ST Full-time Report: Soh Rui Yong cleared for SEA Games after ‘abnormal’ ECG | S’pore win first medal at Thailand Games

Singapore’s distance runner Soh Rui Yong, who won two titles at the Stanchart Marathon over the weekend, has been cleared by a cardiologist to compete at the SEA Games following an “abnormal” heart activity test.
Meanwhile, the national women’s badminton team won a joint-bronze on Dec 8 for the country’s first medal at the 2025 meet. Loh Kean Yew will also be seeking to clinch the country’s first men’s singles title since 1983.
In other news, the national football team’s $2 million bonus for securing historic Asian Cup qualification has become a hot topic in local sports. Observers are divided on whether it is a boon or a bane.
Soh Rui Yong medically cleared to compete in 10,000m at SEA Games 2025
A heart specialist concluded that Soh has “no cardiac concerns that would prevent him from racing”.
S’pore clinch first medal at SEA Games 2025 with badminton women’s team bronze
11-year-old S’porean to make skateboarding debut at SEA Games 2025
Lionesses set for third consecutive group-stage exit after loss to Indonesia
S’pore will now need to beat hosts Thailand on Dec 10 to reach the SEA Games semi-finals.
Young Lions on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss to Timor-Leste
To stand any chance of reaching the last four, the S’pore U-22s must beat the Thais by a big margin on Dec 11.
The Big Question: Is Forrest Li’s $2m bonus for the Lions good for sport?
Track your path to 2026 World Cup glory with ST’s results simulator
Shannon Tan still in the hunt for LPGA Tour card in weather-hit qualifying series
Laurentia Tan leads S’pore to Asian para-dressage team title, wins 3 other golds
In Pattaya, she also came out tops in the individual Grand Prix A and B tests and freestyle event.
S’pore basketball body to hold election and Div 1 final in Jan
Lando Norris, the F1 world champion, is a class act
