ST Full-time Report: Chase is on for the Golden Boot, with Messi in front

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Jun 23, 2026, 04:09 PM

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Goals are the essence of football, and after this World Cup group stage, fans have plenty to celebrate. Incredibly, at 39 years old, Lionel Messi is still as prolific as ever, leading the score chart with six goals. But the race isn’t over as he faces a posse of hotshots, all eager to stake a claim on the Golden Boot.

While the fans delight in the goals galore, they are frowning at the high cost of getting a glimpse of the event in person. Amid the festive atmosphere, our man on the ground in North America, Deepanraj Ganesan, can’t help but notice how everyday fans are effectively being priced out of football’s greatest showpiece.  For more on the World Cup, visit our microsite. 

Elsewhere, Singapore’s mixed martial artist, Tiffany Teo, is in high spirits as she prepares to make her Asian Games debut at the age of 36. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

World Cup’s Golden Boot race heats up

Lionel Messi has six, but four others are just two goals adrift.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t write off Ronaldo and Messi, says Bulgarian great Dimitar Berbatov

He tips England to win the World Cup, and Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot.

READ MORE HERE

All 48 World Cup 2026 teams ranked after group stage

Who have thrilled, who need to buck up, and who have been hopeless?

READ MORE HERE

An open letter to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino: Don’t price out the common man

The fans deserve more from the leaders of the Beautiful Game, writes Deepanraj Ganesan.

READ MORE HERE

Japan fans in S’pore celebrate knockout-stage qualification

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden to set up a last-32 clash with Brazil.

READ MORE HERE

From Curacao a lovely lesson: There’s more talent out there than we know

It roams Caribbean islands, South American hills, Cambodian fields and African deserts, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore pro MMA fighter Tiffany Teo set to make Asian Games debut

She is among 48 athletes who got the latest nod for the 2026 Asiad.

READ MORE HERE

Lion City Sailors hammer Hougang United 20-0 to win women’s title

They edged out Albirex Jurong on goal difference.

READ MORE HERE

Teen a class act at NBA tournament, with her prowess and sportsmanship

Buba Ezzine of Japan’s Seika Girls’ High School earns plaudits for helping injured opponent.

READ MORE HERE

Young athletes should enjoy the sport and, don’t compare, says ex-NBA star

Jeremy Lin says many people lose confidence because they’re comparing themselves to others.

READ MORE HERE

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