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Goals are the essence of football, and after this World Cup group stage, fans have plenty to celebrate. Incredibly, at 39 years old, Lionel Messi is still as prolific as ever, leading the score chart with six goals. But the race isn’t over as he faces a posse of hotshots, all eager to stake a claim on the Golden Boot.

While the fans delight in the goals galore, they are frowning at the high cost of getting a glimpse of the event in person. Amid the festive atmosphere, our man on the ground in North America, Deepanraj Ganesan, can’t help but notice how everyday fans are effectively being priced out of football’s greatest showpiece. For more on the World Cup, visit our microsite.

Elsewhere, Singapore’s mixed martial artist, Tiffany Teo, is in high spirits as she prepares to make her Asian Games debut at the age of 36.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.