ST Full-time Report: Chase is on for the Golden Boot, with Messi in front

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Goals are the essence of football, and after this World Cup group stage, fans have plenty to celebrate. Incredibly, at 39 years old, Lionel Messi is still as prolific as ever, leading the score chart with six goals. But the race isn’t over as he faces a posse of hotshots, all eager to stake a claim on the Golden Boot.
While the fans delight in the goals galore, they are frowning at the high cost of getting a glimpse of the event in person. Amid the festive atmosphere, our man on the ground in North America, Deepanraj Ganesan, can’t help but notice how everyday fans are effectively being priced out of football’s greatest showpiece. For more on the World Cup, visit our microsite.
Elsewhere, Singapore’s mixed martial artist, Tiffany Teo, is in high spirits as she prepares to make her Asian Games debut at the age of 36.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
World Cup’s Golden Boot race heats up
Don’t write off Ronaldo and Messi, says Bulgarian great Dimitar Berbatov
All 48 World Cup 2026 teams ranked after group stage
An open letter to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino: Don’t price out the common man
The fans deserve more from the leaders of the Beautiful Game, writes Deepanraj Ganesan.
Japan fans in S’pore celebrate knockout-stage qualification
From Curacao a lovely lesson: There’s more talent out there than we know
It roams Caribbean islands, South American hills, Cambodian fields and African deserts, writes Rohit Brijnath.
S’pore pro MMA fighter Tiffany Teo set to make Asian Games debut
Lion City Sailors hammer Hougang United 20-0 to win women’s title
Teen a class act at NBA tournament, with her prowess and sportsmanship
Buba Ezzine of Japan’s Seika Girls’ High School earns plaudits for helping injured opponent.
Young athletes should enjoy the sport and, don’t compare, says ex-NBA star
Jeremy Lin says many people lose confidence because they’re comparing themselves to others.
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