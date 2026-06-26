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Hiroto Arafuka (middle, in blue) and his mother Masumi cheering for Japan during the team’s 1-1 World Cup draw with Sweden on June 26.

SINGAPORE – It was the first day of the school summer holidays on June 26, but Hiroto Arafuka was already awake at 5am.

There was a good reason for the early start.

Japan’s final World Cup group-stage game against Sweden was kicking off at 7am, and the six-year-old and his family were on their way to The Japanese Association, Singapore (JAS), to watch it live with other fans.

With a place in the knockout round at stake, it was a key fixture that the Dover Court International School pupil did not want to miss.

He said: “I love football, I’ve watched all the (Japan) games at the World Cup.

“I watched them at home, this is the first time that I’ve watched it outside.”

Dressed in the Samurai Blue jersey, Hiroto was an animated figure in a group of over 60 supporters at the venue, cheering their team on loudly.

After a tepid first half that ended 0-0, the match came alive after the break, with Daizen Maeda giving Japan the lead in the 56th minute, to the delight of fans at the JAS.

But the world No. 17 side’s advantage was short-lived, as Anthony Elanga levelled for Sweden six minutes later, drawing groans from the group.

The nervy finish on the pitch was matched by anxious fans in Singapore, who watched white knuckled as Sweden searched for a winner.

Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was the hero of the match, making several crucial interventions which earned gasps and cheers from the crowd, as Japan held on to secure a 1-1 draw to finish undefeated in the group stage for the first time since 2002.

The result saw the Asian side finish second behind the Netherlands in Group F on five points (two draws, one win) to qualify for the round of 32, where they will face five-time world champions Brazil.

Samurai Blue fan Hiroto will be following their progress closely. Already a football fanatic who plays the sport three to four times a week at an academy, he has been inspired by the team’s exploits at the World Cup, shared his mother Masumi.

The housewife, 45, said: “He knows about all the players, not just for the Japanese team, but he’s also learning about the players from the teams that Japan has played, like Tunisia and Sweden.”

While they caught Japan’s previous games at home, the Arafuka family, who have lived in Singapore for the last three years, wanted to watch it with their compatriots.

With the match kicking off at 7am on June 26, breakfast was on the watch party menu at the JAS’ Donguri Family Restaurant, as supporters tucked into bentos containing sandwiches, fruit, sausages and chicken karaage.

The JAS had previously also staged a live screening of Japan’s 4-0 win over Tunisia, which drew a crowd of about 120 people.

JAS deputy secretary-general Alan Wong said: “This is an event that’s only organised every four years and we want to make sure our members don’t miss it, even though they are in Singapore.

“We want to make sure they feel part of it. The community is always very proud of their own team and wants the chance to support them.”

Among the fans was 86-year-old retiree Katsuji Iwatake, who has followed the Japan football team’s development and progress after relocating to Singapore in 1977.

He said: “I live all the way in Singapore, so I may not know all the details and can only follow on the newspaper and on the television, but they’re strong this year and it’s very good.”

Fans watching the live screening of Japan's final group game match against Sweden at the Donguri Family Restaurant at The Japanese Association on June 26. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

One of the top Asian hopes in this tournament, Japan will face Brazil in the round of 32 on June 30. Both teams last met in an international friendly in October 2025, when Hajime Moriyasu’s men notched an upset 3-2 victory over the Selecao for their first win in 11 meetings.

But they will face a challenge from in-form striker Vinicius Junior, who became the fifth Brazilian player to score in each of the three group stage games at a World Cup, joining Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both in 2002).

With only a few Asian teams through to the next stage – South Korea and Iran are still in contention – many fans in the region will be looking to the Japanese to lead the charge.

Moriyasu, who previously spoke about their goal to win the World Cup, said: “Last time we proved to Brazil that we aren’t a pushover... The Brazilian team is a top team in the world and we greatly respect them. In the match we don’t know what is going to happen. We will have a chance to win as well.

“We are representing Japan, but we’re proud to be representing Japan towards the world. And of course, now we are representing Asia... Even if today we couldn’t get the win, I would like us to be able to encourage other Asian teams as well, and we would like to be their hope.”

Despite losing key players Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo to injuries, Japan’s performances have given fans like Aue Mihara, who is in her 40s, hope that they can make a deep run.

Mihara, who works in finance, said: “It’s quite impressive given the J.League started in 1992 and seeing the whole country’s football culture and industry grow so fast is a pretty big deal for Asia.

“I’ll be really excited if they make it to the final, but regardless of whether they do or not, they’re a great team, they’ve been playing really well so it’s just fun to watch.”

Japanese fan Atsushi Takeuchi is hoping to see a back-to-back win against the Brazilians.

The 38-year-old, who works in the shipping industry, added: “I’ve watched Japan’s games since 1998 and the team have definitely been getting stronger and stronger.

“They can beat or be competitive with the strongest teams, so I’m proud of the national team and now I see that most of the players are in Europe, we can see that they are improving and we are very proud of that.”