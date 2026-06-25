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Football fans from around the world have invaded Times Square during the World Cup, making for a beautiful sight.

Dear Gianni Infantino,

I am writing to you in the midst of the World Cup, and it’s been two weeks since the start of football’s biggest tournament.

Try as I may, I have not been able to get two events out of my mind.

Let me take you to June 12. At the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

I met two 19-year-olds, just before the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.

The American teenagers told me how excited they were. But I soon realised that these two fans had been priced out of the event, but were lingering outside the stadium just to soak in the vibes.

Throughout my time in the US, I have met others – locals and foreigners based here – who came to the venues just to smell and taste the World Cup air.

Let me also take you to Times Square, the heart of New York City, on June 21.

Norway fans perform the Viking row in Times Square on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS

This was not the Hudson River, but a crew of red-clad Norwegians doing the Viking row. Shoulder to sweaty shoulder, they sat in a longboat formation and rowed under the bright lights of this concrete jungle.

Young, old and the in-between gathered around them, laughing and whipping out their mobile phones to record this joyous moment.

People look on as Austin Franklin and Kevin Akoto, FOX One Chief World Cup Watchers, watch the Senegal versus France World Cup match in Times Square on June 16, in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

The Senegal fans were here too, along with that annoying vuvuzela, to create their own buzz.

And how could I forget the Tartan Army, whose infectious Scottish spirit and booming chants have earned them a reputation as some of the merriest supporters across the US, particularly in Boston where they drank the bars dry.

Members of the Tartan Army make their way to South Station to board trains to Boston Stadium to watch the World Cup match between Scotland and Morocco in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 19. PHOTO: AFP

Even while travelling across the continent in your chartered plane, I am sure you have seen the invasion of New York by fans from Brazil, Argentina and France.

In this city – one of the most ethnically diverse urban areas in the world – it is fitting that fans from all around the globe have gathered in their national colours and flags, sharing songs and rituals over the past two weeks.

This is what the World Cup is about.

In a world so fractured and divided, football has brought temporary unity. Which other sport has the ability to make a Haiti fan beam with so much pride despite a 3-0 loss? Or bring supporters from Cape Verde to tears with a draw? Or create such a lovely Blue Wave of Curacao in the US?

It has been a privilege to witness these moments. However, these wonderful moments have happened despite FIFA, and not because of FIFA.

Like the beauty on the pitch, these fans are very much a part of this beautiful game. And I feel they deserve more from the leaders of the sport.

In these two weeks I have covered matches in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Arlington, Houston, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Boston, and everywhere the atmosphere has been overwhelmingly upbeat, even if the majority of fans have paid a premium to be there.

Those I have spoken to have revealed eye-watering sums spent on tickets – largely due to FIFA’s dynamic pricing for this edition – travel and accommodation. So many have chalked by bills running $10,000 and higher for this privilege.

Only the privileged can afford to be here, and the spending does not end at the turnstiles.

Imagine my shock, and theirs, at the prices for food and drinks in the venues.

In MetLife Stadium, which will also host the 2026 World Cup final, bottled water is being sold for US$5 (S$6.50), beer for US$16 and nuts for US$8.

That is, (forgive me) nuts.

Prices for snacks and drinks inside the MetLife Stadium have been shocking for fans. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Only the privileged can afford to be here, and the spending does not end at the turnstiles. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

You may say this is part of sport, in particular American sport, where sky-high, market-driven prices have made “tailgating” a part of the sporting landscape here.

Surely, FIFA can do better.

As you and your team celebrate record daily attendances and revenue – FIFA has projected revenues of around US$11 billion from the World Cup, around US$3 billion of which will come from ticket sales – let’s not forget that for every fan who has been able to afford the trip and tickets, there are thousands more who could not because of the cost.

How can this sport, currently headlined by an Argentinian maestro who grew up in a working-class, low-income neighbourhood in Rosario, and another who came through extreme poverty in Madeira, Portugal, be pricing out the masses?

I fear that scenes like the one I witnessed in New York City, as well as the ones seen in viral clips of Curacaoan and Haitian supporters in the stands, are becoming endangered.

Before anyone says the tournament can still be watched live on TV, consider the rising broadcast fees over the years, which have also translated to costlier subscriptions for the average fan.

Football is the most popular sport in the world, and its biggest event should belong to ordinary people.

The World Cup should feel like a dream within reach, not a luxury reserved for a few.

If football truly is for all – as FIFA so often reminds us – then the world governing body must make sure the people who built the game can still afford to be there.

The most expensive World Cup of all time is not cause for celebration. Its greatest asset is not sponsors, stadiums or broadcast deals, it is the people.

Lose them, and football is lost.