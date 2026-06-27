Lion City Sailors reclaim Women’s Premier League title after beating Hougang United 20-0

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Lion City Sailors’ captain Nur Umairah lifting the Women’s Premier League trophy as the team celebrate their fourth title after a 20-0 rout over Hougang United at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium on June 27.

SINGAPORE – As the Lion City Sailors celebrated their Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with a 20-0 win over Hougang United on June 27, Ami Takeuchi and Eri Kitagawa could not help but feel a tinge of sadness.

The Japanese duo had combined for 11 goals in the match at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, but the emphatic victory also marked their final appearance for the club.

They linked up with the club again for the 2026 WPL season, after playing key roles in the team’s run at the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League (AWCL) preliminary and group stages in 2025.

Takeuchi scored 64 goals while Kitagawa netted 33 for the Sailors.

“I’m a little bit sad but also happy because we were fighting to become the champions and it was our goal to become champions, but on the other hand we can’t play more in this team so we’re a bit sad,” said 20-year-old Takeuchi, who scored five goals in the game against Hougang.

The newly crowned champions dominated from the opening whistle, but initially struggled to find a way through against a resolute Hougang defence despite creating a flurry of chances.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 10th minute when Kitagawa unleashed a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The ball struck the crossbar before bouncing off Hougang goalkeeper Nurul Faizah and into the net, giving the Sailors the lead.

The floodgates opened from there. Seven minutes later, Raeka Ee doubled the Sailors’ advantage after latching onto Takeuchi’s flick and firing into the roof of the net.

Just a minute later, Kitagawa scored her first of six goals. After seeing her initial effort saved by Nurul , she reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and make it 3-0.

The match was played almost entirely in Hougang’s half as the Sailors ran riot.

In addition to Takeuchi and Kitagawa’s scoring exploits, Ee, Seri Nurinsyirah and Nur Ain Salleh bagged braces, while Venetia Lim and Farah Nurzahirah also found the net as they beat defending champions Albirex Jurong to the title.

Heading into the last round of fixtures, both teams were level with 42 points, although the Sailors held an 18-goal advantage in goal difference.

The win over Hougang was enough for them to reclaim the title, even as Albirex also posted a resounding 10-0 win over Tiong Bahru.

As Kitagawa, 25, heads back to Japan and Takeuchi looks for playing opportunities elsewhere, what they will miss most is their teammates, whom they thanked for making them feel at home in Singapore.

“Everyone was so kind towards us,” said Takeuchi.

“Even though we couldn’t speak English, they just spoke to and also brought us to places to eat and play, they’re all so kind.”

With their fourth WPL title, the Sailors will also return to the AWCL next season, a target they had set for themselves this campaign.

Sailors coach Daniel Ong said: “It means a lot to us because last year we lost the title, and it was really a tough last season because all our focus was on the AWCL and we did something there.

“But we really wanted to get back to the AWCL so they trained really hard and they responded well.”

Vice-captain and former Albirex player Dhaniyah Qasimah was also proud of how her team overcame challenges to claim the title.

Albirex had held the edge over the Sailors for most of the season, after they prevailed 2-0 in their first meeting in March.

But the Sailors took matters into their own hands a fortnight ago, when the two sides played each other again on June 12.

Heading into that match, the Sailors, who had a game in hand and trailed Albirex by six points, came from behind to beat the defending champions 4-2 and narrow the gap to just three.

An emphatic 12-0 win over Tiong Bahru the following week saw them leapfrog Albirex at the top of the table.

Dhaniyah said: “Being up against Albirex has always been tough. For us, we are a younger squad and that has paid off.

“We lost to them in the first round and we were truly upset because we thought we were the better team and we didn’t give up because we knew the title was within reach.”

While the top two have set the bar, Dhaniyah hopes to see more teams investing in their women’s teams to help raise standards.

The 21-year-old midfielder said: “I really hope the league will improve next year in terms of keeping the competition between all teams similar.

“This year the margin between some teams are quite far.

“I felt there was more competition last year between the last and first teams, so I hope next year, more clubs will put in more effort and investment in their women’s teams, because women’s football is growing and we have to keep putting effort into it.”