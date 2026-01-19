ST Full-time Report: 13 golds for Team SG at Asean Para Games | Teck Ghee sports park draws young and old alike

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Residents of Ang Mo Kio are pleased with the range of amenities available at the ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee. Among the features are a sheltered pool, gym, futsal court, a water play area for kids and a 3x3 basketball court.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s boccia athletes Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha put up “a true team performance” to beat the home favourites for the mixed pair BC3 title at the Asean Para Games in Thailand. It was Singapore’s 13th gold medal at these Games.

There was also more good news for local athletes when the Singapore National Olympic Council increased the cash rewards for those who did well at the SEA Games under the Major Games Award Programme.

