ST Full-time Report: 13 golds for Team SG at Asean Para Games | Teck Ghee sports park draws young and old alike

Residents of Ang Mo Kio are pleased with the range of amenities available at the ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee. Among the features are a sheltered pool, gym, futsal court, a water play area for kids and a 3x3 basketball court.
Meanwhile, Singapore’s boccia athletes Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha put up “a true team performance” to beat the home favourites for the mixed pair BC3 title at the Asean Para Games in Thailand. It was Singapore’s 13th gold medal at these Games.
There was also more good news for local athletes when the Singapore National Olympic Council increased the cash rewards for those who did well at the SEA Games under the Major Games Award Programme.
ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee opens with amenities for different ages, abilities
2025 Asean Para Games: Aloysius Gan, Nurulasyiqah Taha win S’pore’s 13th gold
The boccia players helped the contingent to surpass the tally for the previous edition.
More rewards for SEA Games multi-gold winners, MAP Awards disburse $610k
Lions to play Asean C’ship group matches at Jalan Besar Stadium
Christian Ho sets sights on F3 after winning race in Middle East series
Nine of top 10 women golfers coming for S’pore’s HSBC Women’s World Championship
Phil Mickelson and 12 other Major champions to play at 2026 LIV Golf S’pore
40-year-old hero on tired legs writes a sentimental farewell at Australian Open
