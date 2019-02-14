Asian Insider Feb 14: Duterte v Ressa

DUTERTE CRITIC MARIA RESSA ARRESTED

Journalist Maria Ressa, one of the most prominent critics of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested yesterday in a stunning move decried as a brazen attempt to clamp down on press freedom. The whole thing was played out live on the Internet with Ms Ressa’s staff streaming footage of her arrest on Facebook.

Ms Ressa, who is currently out on bail after spending the night in prison, had been an a long-time irritant for a Filipino president often compared with Donald Trump due to his populist positions and penchant for demonizing the press. Her news platform, Rappler, was key in exposing the brutality of Mr Duterte’s war on drugs, with Ms Ressa gaining worldwide recognition (and a Time Person of the Year honour) as a defender of press freedom.

And while the Philippines authorities have tried to muzzle Rappler and Ms Ressa before, Wednesday’s arrest was, in the words Wan-Ifra chief Dave Callaway, an “outrageous escalation”.

The arrest: Philippines arrests top journalist and Duterte critic Maria Ressa on libel charge

The reaction: South-east Asian lawmakers call for charges against Philippines journalist Maria Ressa to be dropped

IN MALAYSIA, A SUCCESSION TIMELINE?

Dr Anwar Ibrahim, the man seen as the most likely person to succeed the 93-year-old prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, told Bloomberg in an interview that he expects to take over in less than two years. While one of the clearest articulations yet of the succession timeline in Malaysia, there are reasons to treat it with a little caution.

There have been many mixed signals from the Pakatan Harapan government since Dr Mahathir pushed back an initial plan to hand over power after Dr Anwar was pardoned. The Malaysian premier has also previously vacillated on not just when he will hand over power, but also who he will hand it over too. For instance, in an interview with The Straits Times in November, he that he would keep his promise to step down but added: “...as a democratic nation, we have to listen to the people. If you install a prime minister who's not well accepted by the people, then we are going to have problem."

Full story: Anwar says he expects to take power in Malaysia within two years

In other Malaysia news: Court to hear former Malaysian premier Najib's appeals on March 11-12

A DEADLINE MAY OR MAY NOT LOOM

With negotiations over a trade deal between US and China seemingly going nowhere fast (unlike the March 1 deadline for tariffs to be imposed) US President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling over a 2-month extension.

A day after Mr Trump said he was generally not inclined to offer an extension, comes unconfirmed rumours of another 60 days to strike a deal. And that comes as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are meeting China’s top economic czar Liu He in Beijing. One can probably expect more speculation around the secretive talks until someone finally makes a firm announcement.

Full story: Trump considers 60-day extension for China tariff deadline

What was said yesterday: Trump open to extending March 1 China tariff deadline to strike 'real deal'

And by the way: Hong Kong's property market feels the trade war squeeze

PARTY WHO NOMINATED PRINCESS ON THE ROPES

Last Friday, for just about half a day, the Thai Raksa Chart party upset the Thai elections apple cart by nominating a princess as prime minister. Six days later, the party is fighting for its future.

Today, Thailand’s Constitutional Court accepted the Election Commission’s petition to dissolve the party. If, as many now expect, the party is disbanded, it leaves current Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha in an even stronger position to retain his post after the March 24 elections.

It is difficult to say exactly how it ended here and whether this was strategy or coincidence, but in less than a week, what looked like a significant threat to the junta chief has become a likely asset. Politics, eh?

The story: Thai court accepts party dissolution case over nomination of Princess Ubolratana as PM candidate

Analysis: Rush to disband Thai Raksa Chart party that chose princess evokes Thai bloodshed

AND FINALLY, GONE IN 60 SECONDS: PNG EDITION

One of the more extraordinary aspects of what was already a quite extraordinary Apec Summit last year was host Papua New Guinea’s decision to buy a fleet of luxury cars to ferry world leaders around. Many had questioned why the impoverished island nation considered it necessary to buy US$135,000 cars.

Even more eyebrows were then raised when - after the summit was over - the government admitted that it could not locate many of the vehicles. This prompted an entirely different set of questions about how it would be possible to hide a large fleet of luxury cars in Papua New Guinea.

To this day, an unspecified number of vehicles remain missing although at least the most conspicuous of the lot - some 40 Maseratis - are accounted for.

That’s it for today’s Asian Insider. See you again tomorrow.

-J

