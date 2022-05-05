Asian Insider: China's virus war | Election season

It’s election season in the region this month, with the Philippines, Hong Kong and Australia voting for their new leaders while the Thai capital Bangkok picks a new governor.

Look out for the latest instalment of Asian Insider this weekend, in which our Manila correspondent Raul Dancel examines what the future holds if the Marcos family returns to power as predicted. The prospect of Ferdinand Marcos Jr being elected president has also rekindled interest in the tale of Yamashita’s lost gold.

Hong Kong’s race for chief executive only features John Lee, who has made cross-border travel with China a priority and revived hopes amongst businesses for a fresh start.

Meanwhile kingmaker coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak stays tight-lipped on which camp it will support at Malaysia’s next general election, which is widely-expected to be held this year.

