KUALA LUMPUR - Mr Hazryl Hafiz, a 29-year-old graphic artist, feels the wait has been like "an eternity" for Hari Raya celebrations with his family in Selama, Perak.

"Two years felt like an eternity. I miss my parents, family and the place I grew up in. I'm glad that our movement is no longer restricted and we can now freely socialise with people," he said.