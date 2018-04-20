World Briefs: Syrian regime piles pressure on last rebels

Syrian regime piles pressure on last rebels

BEIRUT • Syria was stepping up efforts to retake the opposition's last besieged enclaves yesterday, as rebels prepared to leave one and a newspaper reported an ultimatum against another.

Buses were entering Dumayr, north-east of Damascus, to remove fighters, while ISIS militants had reportedly been given 48 hours to agree to leave an enclave south of Damascus.

Ex-nanny guilty of murdering 2 kids in NY

NEW YORK • A former New York nanny has been convicted of murdering two children in a frenzied 2012 stabbing, after a jury rejected her defence of insanity.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, was on Wednesday found guilty of killing Lucia Krim, six, and Leo, two, in the bathroom of their affluent Upper West Side apartment. She is likely to spend the rest of her life behind bars, with sentencing scheduled for May 14.

