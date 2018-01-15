World Briefs: Salmonella scandal hits 83 countries

Salmonella scandal hits 83 countries

PARIS • A salmonella scandal at French dairy group Lactalis has affected 83 countries, where 12 million boxes of powdered baby milk are being recalled, company CEO Emmanuel Besnier told French media yesterday.

Mr Besnier also promised compensation for all the families affected. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Lactalis by families who say their children suffered from salmonella poisoning.

Saudi prince in settlement talks

DUBAI/JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia's billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, detained for over two months in an anti-corruption crackdown, is negotiating a possible settlement with the authorities, but so far has not agreed on terms, a senior Saudi official said. Prince Alwaleed's net worth has been estimated by Forbes at US$17 billion (S$22.5 billion).

"He offered a certain figure but it doesn't meet the figure required from him," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Airbus fined $167m over missile sale

PARIS • Airbus said on Saturday it had been ordered to pay €104 million (S$167 million) in fines over a missile sale to Taiwan in 1992.

It said in a statement that its subsidiary behind the missile contract, Matra Defence, was "reviewing the award before evaluating the next steps to take".

The fine comes three months after Dassault Aviation, radar supplier Thales and engine maker Safran were fined a combined €227 million in Taiwan to settle the dispute over the wrongful use of commissions in the sale of 60 Mirage fighters.

