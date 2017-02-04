World Briefs: Romania govt decree on graft being challenged

Romania govt decree on graft being challenged

BUCHAREST • Romania's ombudsman went to the Constitutional Court yesterday to challenge a government decree that decriminalises some graft offences, a move that has caused mass protests.

The decree would decriminalise abuse-of-power offences in which the sums do not exceed 200,000 lei (S$67,000), potentially scuttling an ongoing trial of the governing Social Democrat party chief and benefiting dozens of other public officials.

The decree is due to take effect in a little over a week if no court decision to suspend it is enforced by then.

REUTERS

Lettuce shortage leads to rationing in Britain

LONDON • British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.

The limited supply of iceberg lettuce follows an ongoing shortage of courgettes, broccoli and aubergines in Britain.

REUTERS

Angola's President to step down after 37 years

LUANDA • Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos announced yesterday that he would not run in the elections in August, signalling an end to 37 years in power.

He named Defence Minister Joao Lourenco as his successor.

The autocratic 74-year-old has been the oil-rich country's President since September 1979, making him Africa's second-longest serving leader - one month short of Equatorial Guinea's Mr Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE