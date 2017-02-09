World Briefs: DeVos is US Education Secretary

DeVos is US Education Secretary

WASHINGTON • Mrs Betsy DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor with almost no experience in public education, has been confirmed by the Senate as the nation's Education Secretary, but only with the help of a historic tie-breaking vote from Vice-President Mike Pence after weeks of protests and two defections within her own party. The 51-50 vote capped an all-night vigil on the Senate floor.

NYTIMES

5 nabbed for 'smuggling Albanians'

LILLE (France) • Five hotel managers suspected of belonging to a network smuggling Albanian migrants into Britain were arrested on Tuesday in a police operation in the French port city of Calais, a judicial source said. "It is an investigation that has been under way for several weeks, concerning a network of Albanian smugglers which has been using four hotels in Calais," Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor Pascal Marconville said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE