While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19 edition

Barack Obama signals issues on which he will not stay silent

Outgoing President Barack Obama at his last press conference, two days before handing over power to President-elect Donald Trump, underlined the importance of a free media and also outlined what issues may prompt him to speak out as a private citizen.

American presidents normally fade from political life, though at times staying active in social work.

Barack and Michele Obama plan to stay on in Washington, which has triggered some speculation on their future role especially given the Democratic Party is groping for direction after the unexpected defeat of its candidate Hillary Clinton in the Nov 2016 election.

He would speak out if he saw "systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion; explicit or functional obstacles to people being able to vote; institutional efforts to silence dissent or the press; efforts to round up kids who have grown up here and to all practical purposes are American kids and send them someplace else".

South Korea court rejects arrest warrant for Samsung heir

A Seoul court rejected an arrest warrant sought for Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong, it said - part of a widening probe into a corruption scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye.

The Seoul Central District Court turned down a request sought by prosecutors on Monday for the warrant to arrest Lee on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Investigators said Lee gave or promised some 43 billion won (S$52 million) worth of bribes to Park's jailed confidante Choi Soon-Sil.

Socialite Jamie Chua withdraws anti-harassment suit against business partner

Socialite Jamie Chua has withdrawn an application for an anti-harassment protection order against business partner Sharon Tang, who had posted a photo of a wreath she received on her birthday.

The photo on social media platform Instagram sparked "hateful" comments from netizens over several weeks last year, some of which went as far as to threaten violence against her family, Ms Chua claims.

Ms Chua, 43, has also dropped applications for similar orders against six others though she still has protection orders against 58 netizens, mostly anonymous users, barring them from making personal attacks against her.

Donald Trump's hairstyle inspires name of newly found moth

Meet Neopalpa donaldtrumpi - a new species of moth named for President-elect Donald Trump.

In an article published in the journal ZooKeys, Vazrick Nazari explains in pretty clear terms how a new species of moth got its name.

"The specific epithet is selected because of the resemblance of the scales on the frons (head) of the moth to Mr Trump's hairstyle," the article states.

Leica unveils compact flagship M10 camera

German camera manufacturer Leica has launched its latest full-frame digital rangefinder camera - the Leica M10.

The M system today is the brand's most classic and timeless line of cameras and lenses. They are designed to be compact, light, and hold high standards in the world of cameras and optics.

The newly launched flagship camera has achieved even more compact dimensions. With a top plate depth of 33.75mm, it is 4mm less than the Leica M (Typ 240), and is the slimmest digital M ever made.

