While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

White House doctor says Donald Trump is in 'excellent' overall health

US President Donald Trump had a normal score on a cognitive exam and is in excellent health, although he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise, the White House physician said on Tuesday.

“In summary, the president’s overall health is excellent,” Dr Ronny Jackson told reporters. “He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.”

The examination took place on Friday towards the end of a week in which Trump’s mental fitness for the job had come under intense scrutiny after a controversial book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, portrayed him as a childlike and mercurial.

Jackson said Trump had performed well on a cognitive assessment, which the president had requested. “The president is mentally very sharp, very intact... He is fit for duty,” Jackson said.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong-bound flight saw North Korean missile, says Rex Tillerson

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile launch in November was witnessed by passengers on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong commercial flight, highlighting the “recklessness” of Kim Jong Un’s regime, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

“According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight was 280 nautical miles from point of impact, and at the time there were nine other flights within that range,” Tillerson said on Tuesday in Vancouver, where he is pressing officials from allied nations to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang.

“Over the course of that day, according to the Department of Defence, an estimated 716 flights were due to pass within that same range.”

READ MORE HERE

We want immigrants 'from everywhere' to come to US, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants immigrants to come to the United States "from everywhere," according to participants at a White House meeting - a remark in stark contrast with his alleged denunciation of immigration from "s***hole countries" last week.

"We want them to come in from everywhere," the president said when asked about immigration policy during an Oval Office meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

But the controversy over Trump's reported slur on Jan 11 raged on in Washington, as Republicans and Democrats attempt to reach a compromise on the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) recipients.

READ MORE HERE

'Are you remorseful?' gymnast asks sex abuse doctor Larry Nassar

Victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar delivered raw emotional testimony at his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, recounting the wrenching trauma and scars from his sexual abuse.

“He betrayed my trust, took advantage of my youth and sexually abused me hundreds of times,” former gymnast Alexis Moore told the extraordinary court hearing in Lansing, Michigan.

“Are you remorseful for your actions and all the lives you have changed forever?” Moore asked, addressing the 54-year-old Nassar directly.

READ MORE HERE

Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced their third child on Tuesday, a girl born to a surrogate.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian said in a message on her app.

The couple thanked the unidentified surrogate “who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.” They said the baby was born on Monday but they did not announce a name.

READ MORE HERE