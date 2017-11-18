What's News: November 18, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Rebound in exports

Exports had a strong showing last month after a disappointing September. Non-oil domestic exports surged 20.9 per cent last month over the same month a year earlier, exceeding economists' forecasts. Electronics exports increased by 4.5 per cent year on year last month after an 8 per cent decline in the preceding month.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Straight bridge for rail line

The Johor Sultan has agreed to the construction of a straight elevated bridge for a new rail line linking Johor Baru and Woodlands, Malaysia's land transport authority said. The ruler had said in August that a previous plan for a curved bridge idea was impractical, unsustainable and potentially costly.

WORLD

Abe to revise Constitution

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would move towards revising the nation's pacifist Constitution, in his first policy speech since winning a second term in office. He also signalled that trade, North Korea and Japan's low birthrate would be the other focuses of his administration.

WORLD

House backs Trump tax cuts

United States House Republicans have approved sweeping tax cuts for corporations and individuals, a prominent campaign pledge of President Donald Trump. But the overhaul faces uncertainty in the Senate, where the Bill will fail if just three Republicans vote "no".

OPINION

World trade needs an update

The World Trade Organisation, which holds its ministerial conference next month, is becoming a sideshow as the multilateral rules-based trading system falters. New institutions are needed, says Jean-Pierre Lehmann.

HOME

Help for special needs kids

Parents whose children have special needs will get help in choosing schools for them, said the authorities in accepting the advice of a panel. It also recommended that children who need home-schooling should be exempted from compulsory education.

HOME

Picnic at the Istana grounds

Thirty children from the Dyslexia Association of Singapore had a picnic yesterday at the Istana grounds as part of the new Picnic@Istana series. It will feature four picnics a year, in addition to the five times a year the Istana grounds are open to the public.

BUSINESS

MindChamps launches IPO

MindChamps PreSchool, Singapore's biggest provider of premium pre-schools by market share, is aiming to raise $49.3 million in gross proceeds from its mainboard listing on the Singapore Exchange to fund expansion plans.

The company is led by founder David Chiem.

SPORT

'No fear' Arsenal meet Spurs

After 11 games of the English Premier League season, Arsenal trail Tottenham Hotspur by four points, but manager Arsene Wenger says his side are not the underdogs and "have no fear" going into today's north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

LIFE

Art show at Parkview Museum

A new art show opens to the public at The Parkview Museum Singapore today. The exhibition, titled The Artist's Voice, features about 40 works from 34 contemporary artists from Europe and Asia, created in the past 50 years. It runs until March 18, and entry to the private museum is free.

VIDEO

So long, Sloane Court

The charming Sloane Court Hotel, operating since the early 1960s in Balmoral Road, will be closing its doors on Nov 28. str.sg/4tdk

VIDEO

Surviving World War II

Japanese Occupation survivor Mary Paul remembers the events of that era with piercing clarity. str.sg/4vYJ