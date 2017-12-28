What's News: December 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Digital giving gains popularity

An online donation portal for charity raised more money this year than last, in a sign that digital giving is becoming more popular here. The National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre said yesterday that donations on its Giving.sg Web portal have already reached $23 million so far, exceeding last year's figure of $19 million.

Apple sued over slow phones

Apple defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance, according to eight lawsuits filed in various US federal courts in the week since the firm opened up about the software change. The tweak may have led iPhone owners to misguided attempts to resolve issues.

WORLD

Global pre-schools score well

International pre-school operators that also offer after-school daycare services are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, with parents wanting their children to pick up English at a young age, and spurred by a dire crunch in nursery school places. It is estimated that there are about 1,200 centres nationwide.

WORLD

The richest gain $1.3 trillion

The richest people on earth became US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) richer this year, more than four times last year's gain. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added the most - a US$34.2 billion gain that knocked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates out of his spot as the world's richest person.

OPINION

Keeping NS support strong

Reporter Lim Min Zhang required stomach surgery during his officer cadet training, but went back to finish the training anyway. Many Singaporeans give their all in national service. We have to make sure future generations also support NS in the same way, he says.

HOME

Roads closed for countdown

Want to join in the celebrations at Singapore's biggest year-end party at Marina Bay on Sunday? The police have warned partygoers to expect heightened security and rigorous checks, with roads and lanes closed for the New Year countdown event.

HOME

MPA steps up checks

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has stepped up its checks on cruise ships, ferries and other vessels. This is to enhance safety at a time when more holidaymakers head out to sea and the waters may get choppy due to the north-east monsoon season.

BUSINESS

SMEs optimistic about 2018

Smaller firms here are increasingly optimistic about their business prospects, with expectations that improvements in the wider economy will filter through to them next year. The positive mood is reflected in a new survey which showed that business sentiment for the next six months has risen, lifting an index on business outlook from 50.6 to 51.2.

SPORT

United's budget 'insufficient'

Despite spending over £300 million (S$539 million) since arriving at Manchester United 18 months ago, manager Jose Mourinho feels that is not enough to keep up with Premier League rivals Manchester City and the European big spenders. His frustration is growing after the 2-2 home draw with Burnley left them trailing further in the title race.

LIFE

Lawyer's treasured timepiece

Litigation lawyer Doris Chia, 49, has her 100th anniversary edition of the Cartier Santos timepiece with her from the courtroom to dinner. Once, she even lent the stainless steel automatic watch to an absent-minded bridegroom who had a Swatch watch on his wrist.

VIDEO

Big-budget musical

Hugh Jackman spent seven years trying to convince producers there was a market for his passion project, The Greatest Showman. str.sg/oodN

VIDEO

Scoring in football

Fandi Ahmad talks about taking over the Young Lions and the most pressing issues facing the team. str.sg/oofF