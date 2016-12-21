What's News: December 21, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

Terror alert in Europe

Europe has gone on high security alert just days before Christmas after terror attacks hit three cities - Berlin, Zurich and Ankara - on Monday evening. News that the perpetrator of the deadly Berlin assault might still be at large sent fresh jitters across Germany.

More security for festivities

There will be greater police presence at landmarks such as the Esplanade and Resorts World Sentosa during the festive period and at year-end events such as the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown following the Berlin terror attack. The incident has also sparked an increase in demand for security officers from shopping malls, event organisers and local attractions.



Mr Erdogan (centre) cutting the ribbon with his wife Emine yesterday. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Turkey opens Eurasia Tunnel

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday opened the first road tunnel underneath the Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia, the latest project in his plan to transform Turkey's infrastructure. The 5.4km tunnel will reduce driving time for the route from up to two hours to just 15 minutes.

WORLD

Still hoping to find MH370

Malaysia said yesterday it had not abandoned hope of finding Flight MH370 and it remained to be seen how a new report by investigators could help locate the aircraft. Australia has rejected their proposal to extend the search area in the Indian Ocean by 25,000 sq km.

OPINION

Effects of Fed hike on S'pore

The timing of the US rate hike is not good for Singapore's slowing economy, and there is also a risk of an outflow of investment funds. But economics correspondent Chia Yan Min finds that on balance, the hike was anticipated and the city-state can likely ride out its fallout.

HOME

Not-for-profit food centres

Nine more hawker centres will be run as social enterprises next year, after successful pilots in Bedok and elsewhere. NTUC Foodfare, which runs two of the existing four, will run seven. Such centres aim to keep prices low, among other things.

HOME

Asia still key to US, says envoy

Outgoing United States Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar sees President-elect Donald Trump continuing to view Asia as important because the region is part of his country's core national interests.

He also predicts that the US will not turn isolationist.

BUSINESS

Twist to stock crash probe

Prosecutors produced new evidence yesterday suggesting that the alleged mastermind of the 2013 penny stock crash, John Soh Chee Wen, had tampered with witnesses linked to a probe of listed firm ISR Capital.

The crash wiped out $8 billion in market value of the companies involved over three days in 2013.



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



SPORT

Mane move boosts Liverpool

Sadio Mane's stoppage- time tap-in ensured that Liverpool move back into second place in the English Premier League after a 1-0 win over Everton on Monday. The game failed to deliver many goalmouth incidents until the 94th minute, when Daniel Sturridge's shot struck the goalpost and Mane reacted first to the rebound.

