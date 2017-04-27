What's News: April 27, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Factory output surges 10.2%

Singapore factory output jumped by a stronger-than-expected 10.2 per cent in March. Economists credit the manufacturing sector for the economy's strong start this year. Consequently, growth figures for the first quarter will likely be revised upwards.



Google's headquarters in California. FILE PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



TOP OF THE NEWS

Help Google fight fake news

Internet giant Google has turned to its users to help combat fake news, allowing the public to give feedback on search results to ensure that "low quality" content is not prominently displayed.

Google has also tweaked its search algorithms to tackle the spread of offensive and clearly misleading content, framing the problem as a quality issue.

WORLD

Top security post for Xi's ally

A close aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping who is a well-known hardliner is tipped to be appointed to a key role overseeing the country's law enforcement and security apparatus ahead of a major power reshuffle.

Mr Xia Baolong, party secretary of Zhejiang province, is likely to become the new head of the Central Politics and Legal Affairs Committee, replacing the incumbent, Mr Meng Jianzhu.

WORLD

PAS leaders hold congress

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) kicks off its annual congress in Kedah today, with over 1,200 leaders gathering to discuss its strategy for the general election. All eyes will be on whether PAS severs ties with the opposition coalition and teams up with Umno instead.

OPINION

Birthdays and the class divide

A move by six schools to bar costly birthday parties has split opinion on how best to navigate the class divide in class. Education reporter Yuen Sin looks at the arguments on attempts to enforce uniformity and minimise comparisons in this age of social media.

HOME

$20m plan for healthier food

Close to 30 firms have expressed interest in the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme, which gives them grants to develop staple foods with healthier ingredients, such as whole grains and healthier oils. The scheme will provide $20 million over three years.

HOME

New career guidance network

Trained career coaches, volunteers who can direct their peers to job and training resources, and industry mentors who can share expertise will be part of a new U Career Network to support students and workers in the fast changing work environment.

BUSINESS

S'pore is No. 1 maritime capital

Singapore has once again clinched top place in a ranking of the world's maritime capitals. Norwegian consultancy Menon Economics, which compiles the annual report, placed Singapore No. 1 in three categories: shipping, ports and logistics, and attractiveness and competitiveness.

SPORTS

Houston Rockets take off

The Rockets contained Thunder star Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter of Game Five to win 105-99 in the National Basketball Association on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City guard had 47 points but it was not enough to extend the Western Conference first-round playoff series. Houston will face the San Antonio Spurs or the Memphis Grizzlies in the semi-finals.



Oprah Winfrey (left) and Rose Byrne star in The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks. PHOTO: HBO ASIA



LIFE

Winfrey film on medical abuse

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, 63, won reporters over as she talked about her new HBO movie, The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, earlier this month. The film tells the little-known story of Henrietta Lacks, a dying African-American woman whose cervical cancer cells were harvested without her knowledge or consent.

