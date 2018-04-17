What's Next: April 17, 2018

Abe meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago

United States President Donald Trump will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for two days of talks, in an effort to shore up their relationship amid strains in the US-Japan alliance. The two allies are expected to stress the need to maintain "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang, as well as thrash out bilateral trade frictions.

SCDF Lionhearter Forum

The Singapore Civil Defence Force will hold its Civil Defence (CD) Lionhearter Forum today at the Singapore University of Technology and Design. The forum is SCDF's annual signature event for youth volunteers to come together, bond and share ideas on how they can contribute to emergency preparedness as well as on their role as community first responders. Started in 2009, the CD Lionhearter club has affiliates across 13 learning institutions.

Data on non-oil domestic exports

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports data for last month are expected to be released this morning, with one research outfit warning that there could be an unpleasant surprise in store.

While most analysts are expecting an increase of more than 4 per cent, DBS Group Research reckons that exports could decline 1.6 per cent year-on-year, due to a high base effect last year and currency translation impact from the Singdollar's appreciation.