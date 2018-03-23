US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill; focus shifts to Senate as clock ticks

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES)- The US House of Representatives on Thursday (March 22) gave swift approval to a US$1.3 trillion (S$1.7 trillion) spending bill that would fund the government through to September, shaking off the objections of its most conservative members and voting less than 24 hours after the 2,232-page document was unveiled.

With government funding set to expire at midnight on Friday US time (midday Saturday Singapore time), the focus now shifts to the Senate, whose approval is needed to avert what would be the third government shutdown of the year.

The spending bill, which congressional leaders agreed to on Wednesday and President Donald Trump seemed to grudgingly endorse on Twitter, would provide big increases to the military and to domestic programs - and clearly rebuff the Trump administration's efforts to dramatically scale back the reach and scope of the federal government.

By Thursday night, it remained uncertain when the Senate might vote. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky who caused an hourslong shutdown last month as he protested soaring government spending, used Twitter to vent his frustration with the spending bill, but he stayed mum on whether he would object to holding a vote before Friday's deadline.

In dividing up the spoils of the budget agreement, Congress broadly rebuked the Trump administration's initial vision for the federal government. The president's desire to drastically cut spending on the environment was rebuffed. Programs like the National Endowment for the Arts and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, far from being eliminated, were spared any reductions. Not only did the administration's request for deep cuts to the National Institutes of Health go nowhere, but Congress gave the agency an additional US$3 billion.

"Sometimes you save the president from themselves," said Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee that funds the health institutes.