The big chill

NEW YORK/BOSTON • The first major winter storm of the year bore down on north-east United States yesterday, closing schools and government offices and disrupting travel as work crews scrambled to clear roads of snow before plummeting temperatures turn it into treacherous ice.

After bringing rare snowfall to the south-east a day earlier, the storm carried rapid accumulation and high winds to New York, where subway systems appeared less crowded than usual as many commuters heeded officials' warnings to stay home.

Blizzard warnings were in place along the coast from North Carolina to Maine, with the National Weather Service forecasting winds as high as 89kmh that may bring down tree limbs and knock out power.

More than 30cm of snow was forecast for Boston and coastal areas in northern New England.

The storm is the product of a rapid and rare plunge in barometric pressure that some weather forecasters are referring to as "bombogenesis", or the so-called "bomb cyclone". It is so named because it will explosively intensify, bringing potentially heavy snowfalls and gusting winds. The term comes from the merging of two words: bomb and cyclogenesis, according to private forecaster AccuWeather.

On Wednesday, it dumped snow on Florida's capital, Tallahassee, for the first time in 30 years.

About 3,000 airline flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled ahead of the storm's arrival yesterday, with New York's three major airports and Boston's Logan International Airport seeing as many as three out of four flights called off, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.



Federal government offices planned to delay opening for two hours yesterday, while state officials in Connecticut and Massachusetts ordered non-essential workers to stay home. In Maine, Governor Paul LePage ordered state offices closed for the day.

EUROPE • French Alps on maximum avalanche alert. • Some 29,000 French homes remained without power, a third of them in Corsica. CHINA • Snow alert in China at its second-highest level this week. • Three airports shut after heavy snowfall.

The snow storm brought a break in extreme cold temperatures that have gripped much of the region since Christmas, frozen part of the Niagara Falls, played havoc with public works and impeded firefighting in places where temperatures barely broke minus 6 deg C.

But forecasters warned that temperatures would drop sharply today and into the weekend, leaving work crews scrambling to clear snow off roadways and sidewalks yesterday before it freezes to ice and makes conditions more treacherous for pedestrians and drivers alike.

"These are tough conditions to move around in, so if you don't need to be on the road... you shouldn't," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter.

"Everyone needs to take this weather very seriously."

Schools were ordered to close in New York, many parts of New Jersey, Boston and other cities throughout the region.

AccuWeather said snow would fall quickly during the day, at a rate of several inches per hour, with the storm intensified by the bombogenesis effect. The phenomenon occurs when a storm's barometric pressure drops by 24 millibars in 24 hours. As a result, the accumulation of snow and winds intensifies, which can cause property damage and power outages.

The effect is seen along the north-eastern coast every winter, but this storm will be particularly powerful, said Dr Judah Cohen, a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

More than 35,000 customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia early yesterday.

A part of Route 13 highway at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia was closed because of high winds early yesterday, while state transport departments across the region reported dozens of delays due to deteriorating road conditions.

The cold has been blamed for at least nine deaths over the past few days, including two homeless people in Houston.

